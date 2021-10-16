24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Food Recall Warning for Happy Veggie World Brand

50 mins ago
by editor
2 min read
Written by editor

Global Vegetarian Foods Corp is recalling Happy Veggie World brand Vege Chicken Breast and Vegefarm brand Vege Stewed Lamb Chunk from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to egg should not consume the recalled products described below.

The food recall warning issued on October 14, 2021, has been updated to include additional distribution information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.

The following products have been sold in Alberta and British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
Happy Veggie WorldVege Chicken Breast4 pcs131218All codes where egg is not declared on the label
VegefarmVege Stewed lamb chunk3000 g4 713224 372285All codes where egg is not declared on the label

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

•             Learn more about common food allergies 

•             Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media

•             View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process

•             Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

