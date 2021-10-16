24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Seychelles in the Spotlight at Italian Virtual Event

by Linda S. Hohnholz
Seychelles Islands
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

The Seychelles Islands was placed in the spotlight during a virtual day organized by the Tourism Seychelles Office in Italy on September 26, 2021.

  1. Italian visitors holding a valid Green Pass can now travel to Seychelles with quarantine and isolation requirements upon return to Italy lifted.
  2. This new development boosted Seychelles tourism as it participated in the virtual event.
  3. Part of the event excitement included prizes such as a place on a familiarization trip to the pristine paradise.

Providing a platform to promote the destination on the Italian market and meet the trade, the event coincided with the announcement by the Italian Ministry of Health of the much-awaited tourism corridor to Seychelles which will finally allow travelers from the region to visit the spectacular archipelago.

According to the new development, Italian visitors holding a valid Green Pass can now travel to Seychelles with quarantine and isolation requirements upon return to Italy lifted, provided they present a negative PCR test done 48 hours before departure and a perform a final swab upon arrival at an airport in Italy.

Seychelles logo 2021

The event allowed the team to update the trade with these new regulations and boost confidence of travel agents who have eagerly waited to start selling the island destination once more.

Present as exhibitors at the event were several partners, namely, Berjaya Hotels Seychelles, Creole Travel Services, Ethiopian Airlines, Four Seasons Resorts Seychelles, Go World Tour Operator, North Island Luxury Resort, Paradise Sun Tsogo Sun Hotels, Qatar Airways, Raffles Seychelles, Story Hotels and Resorts.

The Seychelles Virtual Day was hosted on a dedicated high-tech platform where each participant had a personal avatar that could move around the stands and interact with exhibitors and each other. In addition to networking, exhibitors were able to share presentations, videos, and upload promotional materials.

Exciting prizes, including a place on a familiarization trip to the pristine paradise, were on offer, through a Quiz where participants had to complete a map with Seychelles flora and fauna species.

Danielle Di Gianvito, Marketing Representative Seychelles Tourism in Italy, commented: “Seychelles is excited to welcome Italian tourists seeking a relaxing vacation and an unforgettable experience – we have been working constantly in close contact with accommodation facilities, airlines and tour operators to develop and prepare to receive international tourists, which now, finally, include Italians who love this wonderful destination. This event has been a great success and a great boost for a fresh new start.” The event has been followed by several activities on the Italian market, both virtual and physical.

Visitors to Seychelles have to complete a travel authorization form on seychelles.govtas.com and show proof of a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to travel to the destination.

Seychelles was one of the first destinations to fully open up to visitors irrespective of vaccination status last March following a rigorous vaccination program which saw most of its population vaccinated. It has now commenced administering booster doses of the PfizerBioNTech vaccine to adults as well as vaccinating adolescents. The number of COVID-19 cases has dropped significantly in recent weeks with very few cases occurring among tourists.

