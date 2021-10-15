IMEX America Thrilled That US Is Easing Travel Restrictions

The IMEX America platform will kickstart US and global business, perfectly timed to be held from November 9-11. This decision increases the momentum for the US economy and international travel in general. IMEX and Mandalay Bay will deliver a show that meets the latest health and safety requirements that is comfortable.

“We know there is huge, pent-up demand among business event professionals to reconnect face to face and to use IMEX America as a platform to kickstart US and global business and plan ahead for 2022.

“This decision is a massive morale booster for the industry. More importantly, it increases momentum for the US economy and its labor market and for the international travel sector in general.

Ray Bloom and Carina Bauer, IMEX Group

“We look forward to giving the global business events community the homecoming it deserves and, as it’s the 10th edition of IMEX America, it’s set to be a very special reunion. All we can say now is… roll on November 8!”

IMEX America takes place November 9-11 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas with Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on 8 November. To register – for free – click here. For more details about accommodation options and to book, click here.

Health & safety: The IMEX team is working closely with Mandalay Bay and other partners in Las Vegas to deliver a show that meets the latest health and safety requirements and gives the community an experience that’s safe, comfortable but not sterile.

All IMEX America participants must provide proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 to gain entry to the show and are asked to print their badges at home in advance. More details can be found here.

www.imexamerica.com

#IMEX21

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX America.

#rebuildingtravel