Tourism Seychelles Optimistic at Its First Physical Event in UK

1 hour ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
4 min read
Tourism Seychelles
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Resuming physical trade meetings ahead of its removal from the United Kingdom’s red list, Tourism Seychelles reported that agents attending the Travel Gossip Roadshow in three UK cities from September 16 to September 22, 2021, were optimistic about travel and their clients very keen to venture long haul again.

  1. This was the first physical event in the United Kingdom since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
  2. The travel trade was craving face-to-face interactions where it could network and build relationships again.
  3. The Travel Gossip Roadshow connects trade professionals with destination representatives from all over the world.

The destination was represented at the Travel Gossip Roadshow which took place in Leeds, Brighton, and Portsmouth by Tourism Seychelles’ marketing executive in UK, Ms. Eloise Vidot, for this first physical event in the region since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

“Getting back on the road after 18 months of virtual meetings and webinars is an exciting time for us and we are eager to bring the destination closer to the UK agents. Tourism is very much a people industry, the travel trade was craving face-to-face interactions where we could network and build relationships again,” Ms. Vidot reported.

Seychelles logo 2021

She added that that through the event which connects trade professionals with destination representatives from all over the world, “we have been able to promote Seychelles as an exciting, pristine, reliable and safe destination to front-line travel agents. It is important that we rebuild confidence in travel and our own destination.”

“Turnout at the events, which took place in the evening, was really good; I met at least 70 quality agents who were engaged and keen to lap up information and latest news on the destination. Overall, we saw a big interest in the destination, they were very eager to learn more and to start selling again,” Ms. Vidot said.

The evenings followed a round robin format, with short sessions during which the exhibitors would present their products to a small group of agents to adhere to social distancing regulations. In between the sessions, the agents and exhibitors were treated to a sit-down dinner.  The event ended with a much-anticipated prize draw.

Commenting about the destination’s participation in the event, Mrs. Karen Confait, Tourism Seychelles’ Director for UK & Ireland and Nordic countries, said; “The Travel Gossip Roadshow we attend in the United Kingdom. Although Seychelles was at the time still on the UK red list for travel, we felt it was important to keep the destination in the forefront of the agents’ minds.  The overall feeling from the agents was one of optimism.  Their clients are very keen to travel long haul again after 18 months of having to stay local or travelling no further than Europe. With the removal of Seychelles from the red list we look forward to start welcoming UK visitors to our shores once again.”

Effective 4 am GMT, Monday, October 11, travelers from the UK, the Seychelles’ third major tourism source market, may once again visit the Indian Ocean island destination with travelers able to obtain insurance for the destination and the vaccinated no longer required to take PCR tests or to quarantine in an approved hotel on their return back home.

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

