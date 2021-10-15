24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Sandals® Resorts Celebrates 40 Years by Turning Back the Clock

8 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Sandals 40th Anniversary
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Sandals Resorts continues its 40th Anniversary celebration with a special 40-day sale on select Sandals Resorts including the brand’s flagship property, Sandals Montego Bay. Couples booking a stay of seven nights or longer for travel anytime between July 31 and October 2, 2022, will unlock a special room rate of only $200 per person, per night at participating resorts.

  1. It’s like going back to the 80s as Sandals Resorts celebrates 4 decades in the industry.
  2. This special celebration rate will take place across all Sandals Resorts, from Jamaica to the Bahamas, Saint Lucia, and Curacao, and more.
  3. There will be 1981 inspired pool parties, handcrafted cocktails, vintage apparel line, and re-imagined swim-up bar menus.

“This extraordinary sale will have our travel advisor partners and Sandals Loyalty Guests thinking it’s the ‘80s all over again,” said Gary Sadler, Executive Vice President Sales & Industry Relations for Unique Vacations Inc., an affiliate of the worldwide representatives of Sandals Resorts International. 

Sandals Resorts 40-Day Anniversary Sale is open for booking for forty days through November 23, 2021, and is available at participating Sandals Resorts including Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Ochi Beach Resort in Jamaica and Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort in St. Lucia. 

Sandals 40th Anniversary celebrations will take place across all Sandals Resorts. Guests can hit rewind and experience nostalgic fun with ‘81 inspired pool parties, a new vintage apparel line, reimagined swim-up bar menus, new handcrafted cocktails and much more. Guests will also be able to join the Sandals Foundation and help make a difference in local Caribbean communities through a new 40 for 40 Initiative that will bring 40 additional projects to each island’s local communities.

Taking it back to where it all began at Sandals Montego Bay, guests can experience some of the brand’s most iconic features including Swim-Up Suites, overwater bars, Over-the-Water Wedding Chapels and more. 

Couples who choose to vacation at Sandals Ochi, along the north coast of Jamaica, can enjoy complimentary green fees and transfers to Sandals Golf and Country Club along with 16 different 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining options.  Guests at Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort can immerse themselves in total relaxation in St. Lucia and float from their room right to the resort’s iconic swim-up pool bar. Whichever resort guests choose to book their “40th Anniversary Special” room with, they’ll be a part of the celebration of 40 years of love and trust.

Other terms and restrictions apply.  To book the exclusive 40th Anniversary Sale at select Sandals Resorts, please visit sandals.com. To learn more about how Sandals Resorts is celebrating its 40th Anniversary, make sure to visit sandals.com/celebrating-40-years.

Sandals® Resorts

Sandals® Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean across its 16 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and Curacao opening in April 2022. Celebrating 40 years, the leading all-inclusive resort company offers more quality inclusions than any other on the planet. Sandals Resorts exclusive include signature Love Nest Butler Suites® for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; the Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines, and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and Sandals Customizable Weddings. Sandals Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, the company’s enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean as well as the new Sandals Vacation Assurance, a comprehensive vacation protection program featuring an industry-first guarantee of a free replacement vacation including airfare for guests impacted by COVID-19 related travel interruptions. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, which includes family-oriented Beaches Resorts. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit sandals.com

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

