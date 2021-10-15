24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Paris – Singapore: Air France flight for vaccinated passengers only

24 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
en English
Paris – Singapore: Air France flight for vaccinated passengers only.
Written by Harry Johnson

Air France-KLM extensive network is able to connect many VTL countries via its dual hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, with flexible ticket conditions.

  • KLM/Air France operates designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights from Paris and Amsterdam to Singapore.
  • As of 21 October 2021, Air France operates two weekly designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights from Paris to Singapore.
  • Travelers must meet all Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) requirements.

As of 21 October 2021, Air France will offer two weekly designated VTL flights from Paris-CDG every Thursday and Saturday until 31 October 2021, and as of 1 November 2021, every Friday and Sunday.

Through its hub, Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, Air France will tap into their complementary network and offer four weekly designated VTL flights and six weekly non-designated VTL flights to Singapore.

Roland Coppens, General Manager Air France KLM South East Asia and Oceania commented: “”We fully understand that people want to travel and reconnect with family and friends, and we are excited to resume leisure and business travel to Singapore. Air France and KLM have created a complementary network with four weekly designated VTL flights to Singapore, as well as six non-designated VTL flights from Paris and Amsterdam. With our extensive Air France KLM network, we are able to connect many VTL countries via our dual hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, with flexible ticket conditions.”

Air France flight schedule from Paris to Singapore

ScheduleFlight NumberDayDepartureArrivalAircraft
21 October 2021

to 31 October 2021		AF208Tuesday21:0515:55+1B787
AF256 (VTL)Thursday Saturday
01 November 2021 to 26 March 2022AF208Tuesday21:0016:35+1
AF256 (VTL)Friday
Sunday
Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.

