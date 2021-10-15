24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Vaccinated only flight KLM: Amsterdam-Singapore

42 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will offer quarantine-free travel with designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights to Singapore from Amsterdam every Monday and Saturday.

  • As of 21 October 2021, Air France operates two weekly designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights from Paris to Singapore.
  • As of 1 November 2021, KLM operates two weekly designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights from Amsterdam to Singapore.
  • Travelers must meet all Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) requirements.

As of November 1, 2021 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will offer quarantine-free travel with designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights to Singapore from Amsterdam every Monday and Saturday.

Through its hub in Amsterdam-Schiphol Airport, KLM will tap into their complementary network and offer four weekly designated VTL flights and six weekly non-designated VTL flights to Singapore.

Roland Coppens, General Manager Air France KLM South East Asia and Oceania commented: “”We fully understand that people want to travel and reconnect with family and friends, and we are excited to resume leisure and business travel to Singapore. Air France and KLM have created a complementary network with four weekly designated VTL flights to Singapore, as well as six non-designated VTL flights from Paris and Amsterdam. With our extensive Air France KLM network, we are able to connect many VTL countries via our dual hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, with flexible ticket conditions.”

KLM flight schedule from Amsterdam to Singapore

ScheduleFlight NumberDayDepartureArrivalAircraft
21 October 2021

to 31 October 2021		KL835/KL837/KL839Daily21:1515:45+1B787/B77W
01 November 2021 to 26 March 2022KL835/KL837/KL839Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday		21:0516:20+1
KL833 (VTL)Monday
Saturday

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

