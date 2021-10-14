24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
China to open its borders after 85% of population vaccinated

20 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Gao Fu, head of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention
Written by Harry Johnson

If the vaccination rate reaches more than 85% in early 2022, there will be few infections and none of those infected would be in serious condition or die.

  • China’s total population vaccination rate can reach more than 85 percent in early 2022.
  • The current epidemic control measures in China have won a lot of time to produce enough vaccines and inoculate people.
  • With 85% vaccination rate, the prevalence and fatality rate of COVID-19 would be more like that of the flu.

According to the top official from Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, China may open its borders by early 2022, if it vaccinates over 85% of its population by then.

The current epidemic control measures against COVID-19 in China have won a lot of time to produce enough vaccines and inoculate people, Gao Fu, head of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said .

If the vaccination rate reaches more than 85% in early 2022, there will be few infections and none of those infected would be in serious condition or die.

Besides, the virulence of the coronavirus is also decreasing, according to Gao.

“By that time, why shouldn’t we open up?” the official said.

When the prevalence and fatality rate of COVID-19 are more like that of the flu, and it seems it would co-exist with humans, the efforts to root out the virus will be a protracted war, he said.

“In that case, we should continue to vaccinate more people, develop new vaccines, and especially, produce effective drugs.”

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

