China to open its borders after 85% of population vaccinated

According to the top official from Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, China may open its borders by early 2022, if it vaccinates over 85% of its population by then.

The current epidemic control measures against COVID-19 in China have won a lot of time to produce enough vaccines and inoculate people, Gao Fu, head of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said .

If the vaccination rate reaches more than 85% in early 2022, there will be few infections and none of those infected would be in serious condition or die.

Besides, the virulence of the coronavirus is also decreasing, according to Gao.

“By that time, why shouldn’t we open up?” the official said.

When the prevalence and fatality rate of COVID-19 are more like that of the flu, and it seems it would co-exist with humans, the efforts to root out the virus will be a protracted war, he said.

“In that case, we should continue to vaccinate more people, develop new vaccines, and especially, produce effective drugs.”