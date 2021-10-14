St. Eustatius – Saba – Sint Maarten new inter-island ferry launched

Blues and Blues Ltd of Anguilla won the tender for the inter-island maritime connectivity with the M/V Makana.

Blues and Blues Ltd. of Anguilla is scheduled to start with the inter-island trips between Statia, Saba and Sint Maarten on November 1, 2021. Preparations by an inter-island team are in full progress to be able to meet this date. Information on the fares and the exact schedule information will soon follow.

Blues and Blues Ltd of Anguilla won the tender for the inter-island maritime connectivity with the M/V Makana. Makana is a 72 inch Sabre catamaran fast ferry, capable of carrying 150 passengers across two decks. There is a lower deck, an upper (open) sun deck and an upper business class area. The lower deck and the upper area are both fully air conditioned and outfitted with two toilets and a bar.

The Makana will provide ample luggage and cargo functionality. The catamaran will cruise comfortably at an operational speed of 23 knots with a maximum speed of 31knots. The trips will be approximately 45 minutes from Saba to Statia, 75 minutes from Saba to St. Maarten and 85 minutes from Statia to St. Maarten. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in St. Kitts, the route to this island cannot be scheduled yet until further notice.

Makana is the Hawaiian word for “Gift”. Blues & Blues Ltd. welcomed the vessel into its fleet recently. Passengers can expect a friendly and reliable service complete with onboard WiFi and online customer services. The Makana will be stationed in Statia or Saba. Residents are encouraged to apply for vacant positions as crew members.

Samuel Connor, owner of Blues and Blues Ltd., said : “We are a family business. We strongly believe that we can contribute to the social and economic development of the islands via an interisland maritime connectivity including St. Barth, Anguilla and Nevis”.