Racing Now for Relevance in Post-Pandemic Times: IMEX Forum

The challenges associations face have only intensified, forcing association leaders to think differently and reinforcing the need for real change. The steps to take towards this change and actions needed to thrive in the new climate are the focus of Association Leadership Forum. IMEX Group CEO introduces dedicated event for association professionals taking place at IMEX America in November.

Held on Monday November 8 as part of Smart Monday, powered by MPI, Association Leadership Forum, created by ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership, is an afternoon workshop led by an expert panel including Harrison Coerver and Mary Byers, authors of Race for Relevance.

Harrison Coerver, author of Race for Relevance

Mary Byers, author of Race for Relevance

A no-nonsense approach

The highly interactive workshop, titled The Race for Relevance in Post-Pandemic Times, explores concepts from the 10th anniversary edition of the guidebook for association leaders and takes a bold, no-nonsense look at the challenges. Trust is one of these issues as co-author Mary Byers explains: “We’ve undertaken new research into building trust and have found that a huge board finds it hard to build trust quickly. Smaller groups are better placed to make decisions and there’s no ‘social loafing’.”

Joining Mary and Harrison is a panel of executives who will share their experiences creating intentional approaches to governance; rethinking the scope of their programs and services; and intensifying their adoption of “digital first” thinking. These are: Moira H. Edwards, President of Ellipsis Partners; Steve Smith, CEO of the Association Management Center; and Len Toenjes, President of the Associated General Contractors of Missouri.

Association Leadership Forum is invite-only and open to association leaders including CEOs, COOs, presidents, executive directors, secretary generals, chairs, and board members. It forms part of Smart Monday, a full day of free education taking place the day before IMEX America opens.

The show, celebrating its 10th edition at new venue, Mandalay Bay, brings together the global business events community to plan and book everything from corporate incentive trips to agency client events. Meeting planners can meet with global suppliers spanning all sectors of the industry. These include European destinations Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Ireland, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Scandinavia and the UK. Australia, Korea, Japan, New Zealand and Singapore are among the Asia-Pacific countries confirmed along with Kenya, Morocco, Rwanda, South Africa from Africa. From Atlanta and Calgary to L.A and Vancouver, US and Canadian exhibitors are out in force. They join many Latin American destinations including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico and more.

IMEX America 10th edition takes place November 9 – 11 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas with Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on November 8. To register – for free – click here. For more details about accommodation options and to book, click here.

Health & Safety: The IMEX team is working closely with Mandalay Bay and other partners in Las Vegas to deliver a show that meets the latest health and safety requirements and gives the community an experience that’s safe, comfortable but not sterile.

All IMEX America participants must provide proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 to gain entry to the show and are asked to print their badges at home in advance. More details can be found here.

