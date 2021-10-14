Russia ends restrictions on Austria, Switzerland, Finland and UAE flights.

Russian authorities decided to remove restrictions on air traffic with Austria, Switzerland, Finland and the United Arab Emirates from November 9, 2021.

A representative of Russia’s federal coronavirus prevention headquarters announced today that Russian Federation will end restrictions on flights with Austria, Switzerland, Finland and the United Arab Emirates starting from November 9, 2021.

“Following the results of the discussion and taking into account the epidemiological situation in specific countries, it was decided to remove restrictions on air traffic with Austria, Switzerland, Finland and the United Arab Emirates from November 9, 2021,” the official said.

Russia will also resume air service with another nine countries, including the Bahamas, Iran, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Slovenia, Tunisia, Thailand and Sweden, starting November 9.

Russia resumed air traffic with Finland in late January, 2021, with Switzerland – in late August of 2020, with the UAE – in early September 2021, with Austria – in mid-June of 2021.

In particular, flights will be performed to the Bahamas between Moscow and Nassau (twice per week), to Iran between Moscow and Tehran (three flights per week), and between Sochi and Tehran (once a week). Moreover, flights to the Netherlands between Moscow and Amsterdam (seven times per week), between Moscow and Eindhoven (twice per week), between St. Petersburg and Amsterdam, Zhukovsky and Amsterdam, Yekaterinburg and Amsterdam, Kaliningrad and Amsterdam, Sochi and Amsterdam (two flights a week on each route), will be resumed.

To Norway and Sweden flights will be performed twice per week from St. Petersburg to Bergen and Oslo, as well as to Stockholm and Goteborg. Flights will also be resumed to Oman between Moscow and Masqat (twice a week), to Slovenia between Moscow and Ljubljana (three times per week), to Tunisia’s Monastir flights will be performed from Moscow (seven flights per week) and from St. Petersburg (two flights a week), with flights also possible from other Russian airports, from which international flights have been resumed (two flights per week on each route).

Air service with Thailand will be resumed considering the country’s requirements, meaning only for Russian citizens vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection. Flights will be performed from Moscow to Bangkok and Phuket (twice per week), as well as from Russian airports, from which international flights have been resumed (one flights per week on each route).

