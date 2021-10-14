Club Wyndham Flynns Beach Resort doubles in size

Club Wyndham Flynns Beach development added 53 one to four-bedroom villas, with 20 designated as Deluxe, 25 as Grand, and eight as Presidential. The four-bedroom Presidential villas, in particular, are designed as an unparalleled product within the region, featuring four spacious bedrooms, four bathrooms, a full kitchen, laundry facilities, a private ground floor deck with an outdoor spa, and a large upper balcony, and superior fittings and finishes.

Over almost two years, the $25 million development provided employment to 220 tradespeople and professionals and expanded the resort’s accommodation to 113 apartments and villas. The project also saw the creation of a new café, games area, kids’ pool, common area pavilions and car parking, as well as a refreshed gym and remodeled reception.

“Prior to this development and the COVID-19 pandemic, the resort enjoyed occupancy levels of more than 90 percent on average and contributed an estimated $20 million per year to the local economy directly or indirectly through guest spending – a number which we now expect to increase,” said Barry Robinson, President and Managing Director, International Operations of Wyndham Destinations.

“By adding this premium accommodation, creating new resort facilities and enhancing existing ones, we believe it will attract greater demand for our resort and, in doing so, promote the beauty of Port Macquarie, which will provide a boost to the region’s post-COVID-19 recovery.”

The project began in May 2019 but the developer, Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific, decided to forge ahead with the works during the COVID-19 pandemic with the expectation that the area will experience a full recovery.

“This development of over $25 million demonstrates the confidence Wyndham Destinations has in Port Macquarie Hastings as a leading tourism destination in New South Wales,” said Mayor Peta Pinson.

“The project has provided an economic stimulus that was greatly welcomed by our community, more local jobs and a new attraction for our visitors. This is a great addition to our region, in conjunction with a number of multi-million dollar projects our region is seeing at this time.”

Club Wyndham Flynns Beach is located on the Mid North Coast of New South Wales, just a one-hour flight or four-hour drive from Sydney. It offers an array of amenities, family-friendly initiatives and complimentary hire of a range of outdoor equipment and games.

Club Wyndham South Pacific is managed by Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific, part