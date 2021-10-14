Stage set Saudi Style! 1000+ Expert Minds to move on new Trends for World Tourism

The Future of Investment Initiative is based in Riyadh with offices in other parts of the world.

26-28 October, 2021 is the 5th anniversary event entitled “Invest in Humanity” at the Venue is the Ritz-Carlton Hotel and the King Abdulaziz International Conference Cente (KAICC) in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Tourism invited 1000+ tourism leaders, including ministers of tourism from around the globe, to set the stage for global tourism recovery, investment and action.

Saudi Arabia is going all out, and as shown many times during the COVID-19 crisis, the Minister of Tourism for the Kingdom H.E. Ahmed Al-Khateeb now added tourism big time to the discussion. He invited 1000+ tourism leaders from the public and private sectors to the upcoming FII event in Riyadh.

By all standards, FII turned from a “Invest in Humanity” discussion into an action-filled trendsetter for the global travel and tourism recovery.

On May 26, 2021, the same Saudi Tourism Minister delivered his vision on global tourism, when he hosted the Tourism Recovery Summit by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)

6 months later it appears Zurab Pololikashvili, the UNWTO Secretary-General sees FII in Riyadh more as a competition and called for the UNWTO World Tourism Congress in Barcelona directly conflicting with the dates set by FII in Riyadh.

The same tactic was used when UNWTO organized a key meeting at the same time WTTC had its global summit in May in Cancun, Mexico.

eTurboNews asked in April if this was done for the WTTC Summit to fail? Is UNWTO planning to compete with Saudi Arabia’s initiative? A down-to-earth statement would say: UNWTO is behaving childishly.

A UNWTO delegate and minister who was invited to Barcelona already told eTurboNews he or she would travel to Saudi Arabia.

What is the Future Investment Initiative (FII)?

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) is an international platform for expert-led debate between global leaders, investors, and innovators with the power to shape the future of global investment. The focus is on utilizing investment to drive growth opportunities, enable innovation and disruptive technologies, and address global challenges.​

The FII Institute is focused on five areas:

Artificial Intelligence

Education

Healthcare

Robotics

Sustainability.



By directing efforts and resources towards these fields, FII believes they can create a positive impact on humanity.

THINK, XCHANGE, ACT

FII Institute is built on three pillars – THINK, XCHANGE, ACT – through which we pursue our objectives from strong ESG foundations. The THINK pillar empowers the world’s brightest minds to identify the best paths to a brighter future.

The XCHANGE pillar creates platforms where experts, innovators, leaders, and investors come together to share knowledge and collaborate towards change. Finally, the ACT pillar seeks out and invests in innovative technologies promising globally relevant real-world solutions.

Another differentiator at FII Institute is the insistence on equitable, inclusive ESG principles as the way forward for global sustainability and a brighter future. We aim to increase awareness about and improve the implementation of ESG standards and pledge to responsibly manage our environmental, social, and governance activities to abide by those principles.

FII Institute’s key differentiator with other similar initiatives in action. FII takes research-driven endeavors beyond the typical scope by taking action through investment in future-facing, real-world solutions.

FII is known to be vocal in calling on the global community to take action, creating platforms where ideas are sparked, and then securing investment to make them a reality.

In Summary, the mission of the FII Institute is to curate and enable ideas to solve the world’s most urgent challenges through advanced and sustainable technologies.

The upcoming Investment in Humanity event always had two specific tourism sessions listed:

Postcard from the future, investing in sustainable tourism.

Business and leisure travel for a sustainable world.

In adding 1000+ tourism leaders to the FII discussion, the travel industry has a network and backroom opportunity for leaders to come together like no other event since the pandemic broke out.

The Board of Trustees for FII:

H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Governor PIF, Chairman Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabia

HRH Princess Reema Bint Bandar

KSA Ambassador to the USA Saudi Arabia

HE Senator Matteo Renzi

Italian Senator for Florence and former Prime Minister Italy

H.E. Mohamed Al Abbar

Founder & Managing Director EMAAR properties United Arab Emirates​​

Dr. Peter H. Diamandis

Founder X-Prize Foundation & Singularity University USA

Professor Tony Chan

President of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)

USA

ProfessorAdah Almutairi

Professor Pharmaceutical Chemistry, University of California (UCSD) Saudi Arabia​