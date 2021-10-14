24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Empire State Building to Feature Pop-up Vendors to Celebrate 90 Years

25 mins ago
by editor
3 min read
Written by editor

The award-winning craft brewery from the Bronx’s Port Morris neighborhood will sell four select beers – their American Pale Ale, World Gone Hazy IPA, Smile My Guy IPA, and Das Bronx Oktoberfest – from a special 90th Anniversary cart on the Empire State Building’s 86th floor.

In its 90th year, the Empire State Building (ESB) has much to toast to as it brings Oktoberfest to its iconic 86th Floor Observatory with Bronx Brewery every Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 14-30 from 5-9 p.m. The pop-up marks the first time in the building’s history that drinks will be served within the Observatory Experience.

“We continue the 90th Anniversary celebration of the World’s Most Famous Building this fall in partnership with local favorite Bronx Brewery,” said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. “With the implementation of our industry-leading indoor environmental quality, our guests can enjoy our new reimagined, immersive digital and tactile exhibits with confidence before they relax with an evening drink and the most spectacular 360-degree, open-air views that New York City can offer.”

The Empire State Building’s own STATE Grill and Bar will offer $10 mini NY-style cheesecakes alongside the brewer’s selections. Bronx Brewery is the second vendor in the building’s Observatory pop-up program after a successful August run with My Cookie Dealer.

“We are proud to join forces with the Empire State Building to celebrate Oktoberfest in the heart of New York City,” said Sean Valenti, spokesperson for Bronx Brewery. “Our work revolves around community, creativity, and inclusivity, which are all things that come to mind when we think of the Empire State Building.”

Guests are encouraged to sip their beverages on the iconic 86th Floor Observatory and tag photos with #PopUpTop for the chance to be featured on ESB social channels. Future monthly pop-ups at the Empire State Building Observatory will be announced separately.

