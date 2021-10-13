24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
10 best cities for student nightlife in the world

44 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
10 best cities for student nightlife in the world.
Written by Harry Johnson

Student nights out are part and parcel of the university experience, from your first week as a fresher to the post-exams blowout. It’s no surprise that nightlife is an important factor when deciding where to study. 

  • Montreal comes out on top as the best global city for students thanks to its reasonable living costs, options for nightlife and inclusivity.
  • The night scene in Tokyo has an array of choices for students with 1,068 nightclubs in total. 
  • New York City has nearly half the amount of clubs than the top two, but the most LGBTQ+ bars globally.

When the clock strikes and the lights go out, some of the world’s most iconic cities come alive. Travel experts have analyzed university towns and cities across the country to determine the best locations for a student night out based on the balance between good vibes and budget drink prices.

The Top 10 Best Cities For Students

Home for more than 200,000 students and 35,000 international students, Montreal comes out on top as the best global city for students thanks to its reasonable living costs, options for nightlife and inclusivity. 

RankCityCountryOverall Score
1MontrealCanada6.79
2LondonUnited Kingdom6.77
3Champaign, IllinoisUnited States6.69
4Ithaca, New YorkUnited States6.62
5Madison, WisconsinUnited States6.62
6Durham, North CarolinaUnited States6.55
7OxfordUnited Kingdom6.26
8Pittsburgh, PennsylvaniaUnited States6.12
9TorontoCanada6.12
10Ann Arbor, MichiganUnited States6.09

London is the world’s second-best city for student nightlife 

Generally, students look to strike a balance between good vibes, budget drink prices, and having several options. 

The Top 10 Cities For Partying Students:

RankCityCountryNumber of NightclubsAverage Cost of a Beer (500ml)Average Cost of a Cocktail
1TokyoJapan1,068$4.35 / £3.19$14.99 / £11.00
2LondonUnited Kingdom1,053$6.81 / £5.00$16.35/ £12.00
3New York City, New YorkUnited States593$7.64 / £5.61$19.08 / £14.00
4ParisFrance407$7.55 / £5.54$14.99/ £11.00
5ChicagoUnited States348$5.38 / £3.95$14.99 / £11.00
6Los Angeles, CaliforniaUnited States249$6.85 / £5.03$14.99 / £11.00
7EdinburghUnited Kingdom186$7.39 / £4.25$12.26 / £9.00
8TorontoCanada172$5.46 / £4.01$10.90 / £8.00
9Austin, TexasUnited States172$4.89 / £3.59$10.90 / £8.00
10Seattle, WashingtonUnited States156$4.48 / £3.29$14.99 / £11.00
