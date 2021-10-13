10 best cities for student nightlife in the world.

Montreal comes out on top as the best global city for students thanks to its reasonable living costs, options for nightlife and inclusivity.

The night scene in Tokyo has an array of choices for students with 1,068 nightclubs in total.

New York City has nearly half the amount of clubs than the top two, but the most LGBTQ+ bars globally.

When the clock strikes and the lights go out, some of the world’s most iconic cities come alive. Travel experts have analyzed university towns and cities across the country to determine the best locations for a student night out based on the balance between good vibes and budget drink prices.

The Top 10 Best Cities For Students

Home for more than 200,000 students and 35,000 international students, Montreal comes out on top as the best global city for students thanks to its reasonable living costs, options for nightlife and inclusivity.

Rank City Country Overall Score 1 Montreal Canada 6.79 2 London United Kingdom 6.77 3 Champaign, Illinois United States 6.69 4 Ithaca, New York United States 6.62 5 Madison, Wisconsin United States 6.62 6 Durham, North Carolina United States 6.55 7 Oxford United Kingdom 6.26 8 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania United States 6.12 9 Toronto Canada 6.12 10 Ann Arbor, Michigan United States 6.09

London is the world’s second-best city for student nightlife

Student nights out are part and parcel of the university experience, from your first week as a fresher to the post-exams blowout. It’s no surprise that nightlife is an important factor when deciding where to study.

Generally, students look to strike a balance between good vibes, budget drink prices, and having several options.

The Top 10 Cities For Partying Students: