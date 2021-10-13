Viking Cruises: What is new?

Viking today announced its newest ocean ship, Viking Saturn®, will join the company’s award-winning fleet in early 2023. The 930-guest sister ship will spend her maiden season sailing three new itineraries in Scandinavian and Nordic countries, including two 15-day journeys, Iconic Iceland, Greenland & Canada, and Iceland & Norway’s Arctic Explorer, and the 29-day Greenland, Iceland, Norway & Beyond voyage. In addition to the three new itineraries, Viking also announced today that the company will bring back the popular 8-day Iceland’s Natural Beauty itinerary starting in August 2023.

“The thousands of guests who sailed our Welcome Back voyage in Iceland this past summer enjoyed the experience so much they provided record-level ratings,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “These new itineraries are ideal for curious travelers and trace routes of the early Viking explorers to Iceland and other North Atlantic destinations known for their natural beauty. We look forward to welcoming Viking Saturn to our fleet and to offering guests even more ways to explore this unique part of the world in comfort.”

New and Returning 2023 Nordic Itineraries:

Iconic Iceland, Greenland & Canada (NEW) – This 15-day itinerary spans Iceland, Greenland and the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. Sailing between New York City and Reykjavik, guests will admire the volcanic landscape of the Westman Islands, enjoy the relaxed pace of life in Djúpivogur, and stroll the streets of picturesque towns like Seydisfjördur and Akureyri.

Viking’s ocean ships have a gross tonnage of 47,800 tons, with 465 staterooms that can host 930 guests. Viking’s award-winning ocean fleet includes Viking Star®, Viking Sea®,Viking Sky®,Viking Orion®,Viking Jupiter®and Viking Venus®. Viking Mars®andViking Neptune®will join the fleet in 2022; Viking Saturn will join in early 2023.Classified by Cruise Critic as “small ships,” Viking’s ocean fleet features modern Scandinavian design with elegant touches, intimate spaces and attention to detail. Highlights include: