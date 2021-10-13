24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
US governors welcome reopening of the border for vaccinated visitors

10 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

National Governors Association stands ready to work with the Administration to ensure the continued safety and health of our citizens while increasing the economic activities that come with travel and trade.

  • US Department of Homeland Security announced the opening of US borders for vaccinated individuals next month.
  • Several US governors expressed concern to the Administration on the continued impact of border travel restrictions on their constituents.
  • Tuesday’s announcement is welcome news and a critical step in easing the economic impact on communities due to COVID-19.

Today, the National Governors Association (NGA) welcomed the announcement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on the opening of US borders for vaccinated individuals beginning next month.

This summer, several Governors expressed concern to the Administration on the continued impact of border travel restrictions on their constituents – many of whom are owners and employees of small, family businesses desperate to resume operations.

Tuesday’s announcement is welcome news and a critical step in easing the economic impact on our communities due to COVID-19. NGA stands ready to work with the Administration to ensure the continued safety and health of our citizens while increasing the economic activities that come with travel and trade.

Should future changes be warranted, Governors call on the Administration to work with states and territories to ensure that policy guidance takes into account the local impacts on communities.

Founded in 1908, the National Governors Association (NGA) is the bipartisan organization of the nation’s 55 Governors. Through NGA, Governors share best practices, address issues of national and state interest and share innovative solutions that improve state government and support the principles of federalism.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

