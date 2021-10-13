US governors welcome reopening of the border for vaccinated visitors.

US Department of Homeland Security announced the opening of US borders for vaccinated individuals next month.

Today, the National Governors Association (NGA) welcomed the announcement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on the opening of US borders for vaccinated individuals beginning next month.

This summer, several Governors expressed concern to the Administration on the continued impact of border travel restrictions on their constituents – many of whom are owners and employees of small, family businesses desperate to resume operations.

Tuesday’s announcement is welcome news and a critical step in easing the economic impact on our communities due to COVID-19. NGA stands ready to work with the Administration to ensure the continued safety and health of our citizens while increasing the economic activities that come with travel and trade.

Should future changes be warranted, Governors call on the Administration to work with states and territories to ensure that policy guidance takes into account the local impacts on communities.

