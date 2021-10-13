24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
World Fashion: The role of Taiwan and Sri Lanka in global culture

27 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
2 min read
Press Release
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

On October 6th, Taipei Fashion Week officially launched “Fashion of Our Time,” an exhibition that leads audiences through over half a century of Taiwan’s fashion memories through real-world scenes and photo stories.

The Taipeh Fashion Week will also feature original works by well-known Taiwanese designers, presenting how the different eras have affected the domestic fashion industry and how fashion manifested in Taiwan during these times. Sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, the Fashion of Our Time exhibition spans from the 1950s, which was the golden age of Taiwan’s textile industry, all the way through to the modern era.

Through the reproduction of historic scenes, fashion displays, and descriptive columns, viewers will be able to better understand the history of the Taiwanese fashion industry, as well as its cultural and aesthetic contexts.


“Fashion designers of different generations, in the face of challenges during various times and the increasing intensity of international market competition, have always maintained an unstoppable enthusiasm for fashion,” said Florence Lu, Curator of Taiwan Fashion History. 

The theme curation of Fashion of Our Time invites exhibitors to travel through space and time to return to previous eras of Taiwanese fashion. From the cornerstone textiles industry in the 1950s to today’s age of digital transformation in fashion media, the exhibition showcases how local designers and brands have and continue to use fashion to define the role of Taiwan in global culture.

As well as the launch of its Fashion of Our Time exhibition, Taipei Fashion Week also held its 35th annual Taiwan Fashion Design Awards event hosted by the Industry Development Bureau, Ministry of Economic Affair on October 6th.

From nearly 450 participants from across 18 countries spanning Europe, America, and Asia, 12 fashion rookies were featured at the event’s dynamic show stage.

The first-place prize went to Gajadeera and Ruwanthi Pavithra from Sri Lanka for their work “Sustainable Fashion/Textile and Traditional Crafts”. Second-place prizes went to Yeh, Yu-Hsien’s work “Mirage” and Chen, Ching-Lin’s “Where have all flowers gone.”Taipei Fashion Week is running from now through Sunday, October 17th. 

