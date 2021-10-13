24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
John Wayne: What happened to his Revolver, holster rig, a 1972 Life Magazine?

37 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
2 min read
John Wayne Colt Revolver
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

A revolver owned by John Wayne and used by the Western star in several movies recently sold for $517,500 at Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC). The Colt six-gun initially received a significantly lower estimate by the auction company, but after establishing direct provenance, interest grew quickly among collectors.

  • The Colt Single Action Army revolver can be seen used by Wayne in such films as True GritRooster Cogburn, and The Cowboys, among others. 
  • Included with the revolver was Wayne’s holster rig, numerous authenticating documents, and a 1972 copy of Life Magazine
  • The Life Magazine had Wayne on the cover wearing both the rig and gun.

“The collectibles market has been experiencing tremendous growth in several genres,” commented RIAC President Kevin Hogan. “When you combine two of those genres, Hollywood memorabilia and collector firearms, it can really invite some heated competition. We’re very pleased for our consignor and thrilled that our buyers trust us to authenticate these fantastic items.”

Growth in the collector arms market continues to mirror the high sales numbers seen in the retail sector. The auction in which Wayne’s Colt revolver was offered was added to RIAC’s calendar to meet growing demand. The 3-day event contained more than 7,000 collector firearms plus military artifacts, accessories, artwork, and realized over $8 million.

