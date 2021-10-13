John Wayne: What happened to his Revolver, holster rig, a 1972 Life Magazine?

The Colt Single Action Army revolver can be seen used by Wayne in such films as True Grit, Rooster Cogburn, and The Cowboys, among others.

Included with the revolver was Wayne’s holster rig, numerous authenticating documents, and a 1972 copy of Life Magazine

The Life Magazine had Wayne on the cover wearing both the rig and gun.

“The collectibles market has been experiencing tremendous growth in several genres,” commented RIAC President Kevin Hogan. “When you combine two of those genres, Hollywood memorabilia and collector firearms, it can really invite some heated competition. We’re very pleased for our consignor and thrilled that our buyers trust us to authenticate these fantastic items.”

Growth in the collector arms market continues to mirror the high sales numbers seen in the retail sector. The auction in which Wayne’s Colt revolver was offered was added to RIAC’s calendar to meet growing demand. The 3-day event contained more than 7,000 collector firearms plus military artifacts, accessories, artwork, and realized over $8 million.