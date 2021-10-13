Lithuania and Kazakhstan to launch direct passenger air service.

Nur-Sultan to Vilnius and Almaty to Vilnius passenger flights will be launched in early 2022.

Hungary’s Wizz Air will operate direct scheduled flights between Kazakhstan and Lithuania.

Kazakhstan’s and Lithuanian aviation officials signed the Protocol of Intention to perform regular flights.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, direct passenger flights will be launched between Kazakhstan and Lithuania in a few months.

Nur-Sultan-Vilnius and Almaty-Vilnius scheduled commercial flights are expected to be commence in early 2022.

Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee and the representatives of the Lithuanian Civil Aviation held talks in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, today to discuss the launch of two regular flights.

It was agreed that Hungary’s Wizz Air will operate those flights.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development press service, the flights will tentatively launch in the first quarter of 2022.

As part of the talks, Lithuanian and Kazakh aviation officials discussed the issues of cooperation in the sphere of air transportation and exchanged the signed Protocol of Intention to perform the regular flights.

The final decision on the regular flights will be made after both authorities are given flight clearance notice by the special commissions monitoring the COVID-19 situation in both countries.



