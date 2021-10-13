24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Full reopening of the US borders to fully vaccinated visitors long overdue

44 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

The full reopening of international travel to the United States to fully vaccinated individuals is overdue and will provide a jolt to the US economy, travel businesses large and small, and to destinations across America.

  • Fully vaccinated visitors will be allowed to enter US via land border crossing starting early November.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet determined which vaccines the US will recognize.
  • The exact date when the travel restrictions will be lifted will be announced “very soon”.

Senior US administration officials announced that starting early next month, US Department of Homeland Security will exempt visitors who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the non-essential travel restrictions currently in effect along both US land borders.

The rules, which will be formally announced by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas today, will cover land borders and ferry crossings. They are similar but not identical to planned requirements announced last month for international air travelers, the officials said.

The precise date in early November when the restrictions will be lifted will be announced “very soon,” one of US officials said.

US Customs and Border Protection will accept paper or digital proof of vaccination, US officials said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not yet determined which vaccines the US will recognize, the officials added.

US Travel Association issued the following statement on the announcement that restrictions on US land border travel with Canada and Mexico will be lifted for vaccinated individuals:

“US Travel has long urged a reopening of the US land borders, and we applaud the Biden administration’s plan to ease entry restrictions for vaccinated visitors. This action will bring a welcome surge in travel from our two top source markets of inbound travel.

“Declines in international visitation since the start of the pandemic have resulted in more than $250 billion in lost export income and more than a million US jobs. The closed Canadian and Mexican land borders alone costs the US economy nearly $700 million per month.

“The full reopening of international travel to the United States to fully vaccinated individuals is overdue and will provide a jolt to the US economy, travel businesses large and small, and to destinations across America.”

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

