New Border Rules for Canadian Visitors: 10 U.S. States will welcome Canadians with open arms

The White House confirmed Tuesday night that fully vaccinated visitors from Canada will be able to travel to the United States at land border crossings as of November 1.

It was not specified what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will be eligible.

US Borders for Mexican visitors will open on November 1 as well

Those who provide proof of vaccination and are looking to visit families or friends who are arriving as tourists or shoppers will be allowed to enter the United States again as of November.

US President Biden lifted a similar sweeping ban on foreigners looking to travel to the country from overseas, including Europe.

The same lifting of restrictions will apply to land borders between the United States and Mexico.

This is a welcoming move for the reopening of the International US Travel and Tourism Industry.

Before the pandemic in 2019, there were approximately 20.72 million visitors from Canada to the United States.

Over 4.1 million Canadians visit Florida every year including many short term visitors and many long-term winter snowbirds.

Over 3.1 million Canadians visit New York every year. The #1 attraction is of course New York City, One of the greatest cities in the world, New York is always a whirlwind of activity, with famous sites at every turn and never enough time to see them all including broadway shows, world-class shopping, the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building, Brooklyn Bridge, Central Park, and numerous world-famous museums.

Over 2.5 million Canadians visit Washington state every year with easy driving access bordering the province of British Columbia. Seattle is the gateway to the Pacific Northwest region, where wondrous mountain ranges look over lush rainforests and dramatic coastlines. Two national parks, Mount Rainier and Olympic, offer stunning encounters with nature as do the San Juan Islands just off the coast.

Over 1.6 million Canadians visit California every year. The vibrant cities, beaches, amusement parks, and natural wonders like nowhere else on earth make California an intriguing land of possibilities for travelers. The gateway cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles are home to some of the state’s most well-known sites, from the Golden Gate Bridge to Hollywood and Disneyland.

Over 1.3 million Canadians visit Nevada every year, most arrive in Las Vegas. Nevada’s amazing landscapes are often overshadowed by the glitter and glitz of its biggest city, Las Vegas. Nevada is a state of incredible natural diversity, with plenty of great places to visit, scenic drives, and wonderful opportunities for outdoor activities in their incredible national parks and recreation areas.

Over 1.3 million Canadians visit Michigan every year with many summer travelers driving down from Ontario. Michigan is the home to beautiful scenery, majestic lakes, fabulous food, quirky locales and hidden gems. This amazing state borders 4 of the Great Lakes and contains more than 11,000 inland lakes, spread across its lower and upper peninsulas making it a summer hot spot for Canadians.

Over 1 million Canadians visit Arizona each year from short term visitors to long term snowbirds. In the heart of the American Southwest, Arizona is filled with natural wonders, vibrant cities, and charming small towns. This state has everything from the Grand Canyon, Sedona’s red rocks, wine country, incredible lakes, mountainous hiking, winter ski hills, world class sporting events and of course amazing weather.

Over 800,000 Canadians visit Hawaii every year. Hawaii islands are renowned for their rugged landscapes of cliffs, waterfalls, tropical foliage and beaches with gold, red, black and even green sands. The year round near perfect weather with a beautiful relaxing lifestyle has made Hawaii a popular winter escape for Canadians! The six unique islands offer distinct experiences that will entice any traveler.

Over 750,000 Canadians visit Maine every year. About one out of every six people who visit Maine comes from Canada, with almost half of those coming from Ontario. The state of Maine, nicknamed Vacationland, is more than a destination, it’s an experience that will take your breath away. Maine embraces all that is authentic, unique and simple, and enjoying the wide-open spaces of the state’s deep woods and vibrant coastline.

Over 680,000 Canadians visit Pennsylvania each year. Pennsylvania’s sophisticated cities and great outdoor attractions beckon you to explore a huge variety of activities. You can see the famous Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, walk in the footsteps of fallen Civil War heroes in Gettysburg, or soak up some culture at the Carnegie Museums in Pittsburgh.