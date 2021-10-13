Teaming Up Sustainable Tourism With Renewable Energy

Our environment has been severely tarnished, and the increasing number of visitors before Covid-19 have made travelers’ highlights Tourism hotspots. If we add to pollution the impact of climate change including the pandemic, we are aware of little less than a civilization at the crossroads. Turning the tide from fossil to Renewable Energy means to start at the rock-bottom of the ‘sustainability chain’.

After all, Renewable Energy has been emerging from disparate local grass-root attempts decades ago to an important and wide-spread ‘green’ energy source today.

Renewable Energy is ecological, autonomous and limitless; there is no need to wage war for it. Both Sustainable Tourism and Renewable Energy share the same ideals. Using their catalyst impact, both industries supplement and complement each other.

Our approach to sustainability is distinctly reflected in the physical condition and outward appearance of ourselves and our environment. The impression is not always pleasant: Decaying edifices, filthy squares and bumpy roads, polluted rivers and landscapes littered with plastic bottles and other garbage: these are telling indicators of too many people’s indifference and too many decision makers’ questionable commitment.

Our environment has been severely tarnished over the years, and the increasing number of visitors before Covid-19 have made freeways bottlenecks and travelers’ highlights Tourism hotspots. While since long ago the ‘pristine landscapes’ proposition has become corny enough for experts to use and visitors to buy, environmental pollution is alarming enough to understand: As entropy is not the opposite of energy, yet its absence, so is pollution not the opposite of cleanliness, but its absence.

If we add to pollution the impact of climate change and other present-day social, economic and health crises, including the pandemic, we are aware of little less than a civilization at the crossroads, dotted with highly controversial debates and challenging construction sites. The question is, where to get started, unless unforeseen calamities dictate immediate action?

Any kind of take-on is done by energy – without energy there is just entropy, a static state of affairs. Energy – so far mainly driven by atomic power, wood and coal, or fueled by oil and gas, has actually never caused a headache in our highly industrialized countries. We got used to regarding the supply of energy as ‘from the socket’ as granted.

With a little doubt, though: From the beginning, atomic energy has faced the risk of radiation and the problem of storing nuclear debris. No wonder that atomic power became the most favorite target of environmentalist protest movements, especially since the number of nuclear power plant accidents accumulated, with Chernobyl at their peak in 1986. It was clear: Although atomic energy is free from exhausting those haunting greenhouse gases, its peaceful use is everything but harmless.

By the time we also understood that fossil energies are not only detrimental to our natural environment and climate, but also limited in their availability. Time had come to reach out for alternative energy sources. Renewables like wind and sun made it to the top of climate conference agendas, and soon Renewable Energy reached over a third and more of the total energy consumption. The road seemed open for a clean energy future, had there not been minor and major hindrances to overcome, first to mention weather changes and storage problems.