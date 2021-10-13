African Tourism Board Chairman and Ambassadors Now Touring Northern Tanzania

The tour began at the foothills of Mount Meru in the Arusha region. They group then paid a courtesy visit to the Tengeru Cultural Tourism Program which is dedicated to preservation of the environment on Mount Meru. The ATB Chairman and his entourage will also visit parts of the Kilimanjaro region at the foothills of Mount Kilimanjaro during their ongoing familiarization tour.

The Tengeru Cultural Tourism Program is also dedicated to the preservation of the environment on the slopes of Mount Meru, the second highest peak in Tanzania. The program is also dedicated to attracting local and foreign tourists interested in spending their holidays with the local community and then volunteering themselves to contribute towards the development of various social and economic projects benefitting the local people.

Nestled between Mount Meru and Mount Kilimanjaro, Arusha National Park is another place that attracts tourists, which included the conference participants after their gathering in Arusha city. Located between the 2 competing and overlooking highest peaks in Northern Tanzania, Arusha National Park offers a quick escape for people looking to relax over the weekend, mostly coming from busy towns like Arusha and Moshi in Northern Tanzania.

The park is mostly dominated by Mount Meru, which at 4,566 meters (14,980 feet), is the second highest mountain in Tanzania. The park overlooks the plains of western Kilimanjaro on the slopes of Mount Meru offering walking safari expeditions mostly to visitors from Tanzania, East Africa, and other parts of the world. It is best known for 7 lakes, the Momella lakes within its boundaries, and its big number of the oldest buffaloes compared to other parks in Tanzania.

Covered in the most part of a day, Mount Kilimanjaro, the tallest mountain in Africa, is a unique Tanzanian tourist vacation destination, attracting about 60,000 climbers each year. The Mountain represents the worldwide image of Africa, and its towering, snow-capped symmetrical cone is synonymous with Africa.

Internationally, the challenge of learning about, exploring, and climbing this mysterious mountain has captured the imagination of people throughout the world. Until today, Mount Kilimanjaro has been a symbol of various national and international activities, business, and even politics. Business companies and various social clubs have their registrations bearing Mount Kilimanjaro’s name to portray their majestic existence.

In 1961, the flag of the newly independent Tanzania was carried up the mountain to be flown at the top, and the freedom torch was lit on the peak to stir up political campaign for unity, freedom, and fraternity.

Mount Kilimanjaro remains a symbol and pride of Africa by its tourism prominence. This highest mountain in African has been listed among 28 tourist destinations in the world for the adventure of a lifetime.