Who will host UEFA Euro 2028?

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

UEFA has announced that its member associations interested in hosting UEFA EURO 2028 have until March 2022 to declare their interest, with the appointment of the host(s) set to take place in September 2023.

  • The bids to host 2028 Euro Cup must be submitted before March 23, 2022.
  • UEFA Euro 2028 is set to take place over 51 matches and feature 24 teams.
  • Joint bids are permitted, provided that the bidding countries are geographically compact.

Europe’s governing body of football opened a bidding for European countries today to host games of the 2028 Euro Cup.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced that the bids to host the UEFA Euro 2028 must be submitted before March 23, 2022.

UEFA has announced that its member associations interested in hosting UEFA EURO 2028 have until March 2022 to declare their interest, with the appointment of the host(s) set to take place in September 2023,” the UEFA press office said in a statement.

“UEFA Euro 2028 is set to take place over 51 matches and feature 24 teams, as has been the case for the previous two tournaments,” the statement read.

“Joint bids are permitted, provided that the bidding countries are geographically compact.”

“In order to ensure compatibility with the competition’s sporting and commercial format, the automatic qualification of the host team(s) shall be guaranteed only for a single host or a maximum of two joint host associations, as always implemented in the past,” the UEFA statement said.

“In case of more than two joint host associations, the automatic qualification of all the host teams cannot be guaranteed and shall be subject to a decision to be made in conjunction with decisions concerning the qualifying competition,” UEFA added.

The next European football championship is scheduled to be hosted by Germany in 2024, while the previous edition was held earlier in the year in a number of European cities amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, which was postponed last year over the global outbreak of COVID-19, ran between June 11 and July 11, 2021, in various cities across Europe. Italy won the championship defeating England in a penalty shootout on the night of July 11 at Wembley Stadium in London.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

