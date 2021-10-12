24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Culture Entertainment Fashion News Hospitality Industry Meetings Music News People Rebuilding Responsible Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now UK Breaking News USA Breaking News

Top 10 live music cities in the world

32 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Top 10 live music cities in the world
Top 10 live music cities in the world
Written by Harry Johnson

London has the highest number of upcoming concerts (5,088) and the second highest number of music venues (207). Over 2,500 major artists call the city home, including legendary artists such as Elton John, Queen, David Bowie and Adele.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Travel and music industry experts have analyzed the most musical cities to rank world’s best cities for live music.
  • Chicago, United States, is the best city for major music festivals , with 22 taking place in the city each year.
  • By far the city that hosts the most pop concerts is Las Vegas, United States, with 26.6% of all gigs in the city falling under the genre.

As the world begins to open up again and fans are eager to see their favorite musicians, travel and music industry experts have analyzed the most musical global cities to reveal world’s best cities for live music. 

Young traveler planning vacation trip and searching information or booking hotel on laptop, Travel concept

To conduct the study, cities were given a normalized score out of 10 for each factor, including the number of music venues per city, upcoming concerts, major music festivals and the number of artists from each city.

The best global cities for live music in 2021

RankCity, Country PopulationNumber of music venuesUpcoming concertsMajor music festivalsArtists & bands from the cityLive music score /10
1London, United Kingdom 8,961,9892075,08882,5077.85
2New York City, United States 8,804,1901883,26723,0116.60
3Los Angeles, United States 3,898,7472403,00332,2576.54
4Chicago, United States 2,746,388951,992221,7326.16
5San Francisco, United States873,965951,91547923.58
6Toronto, Canada 2,731,57159615146313.52
7Paris, France2,175,601543,10527713.48
8Atlanta, United States498,715921,40565313.32
9Austin, United States 961,85511599833842.95
10Berlin, Germany3,664,088462,25434682.89

Taking the crown for the best city for live music is London, United Kingdom

London has the highest number of upcoming concerts (5,088) and the second highest number of music venues (207). Over 2,500 major artists call the city home, including legendary artists such as Elton John, Queen, David Bowie and Adele. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment