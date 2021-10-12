Top 10 live music cities in the world

Travel and music industry experts have analyzed the most musical cities to rank world’s best cities for live music.

Chicago, United States, is the best city for major music festivals , with 22 taking place in the city each year.

By far the city that hosts the most pop concerts is Las Vegas, United States, with 26.6% of all gigs in the city falling under the genre.

As the world begins to open up again and fans are eager to see their favorite musicians, travel and music industry experts have analyzed the most musical global cities to reveal world’s best cities for live music.

To conduct the study, cities were given a normalized score out of 10 for each factor, including the number of music venues per city, upcoming concerts, major music festivals and the number of artists from each city.

The best global cities for live music in 2021

Rank City, Country Population Number of music venues Upcoming concerts Major music festivals Artists & bands from the city Live music score /10 1 London, United Kingdom 8,961,989 207 5,088 8 2,507 7.85 2 New York City, United States 8,804,190 188 3,267 2 3,011 6.60 3 Los Angeles, United States 3,898,747 240 3,003 3 2,257 6.54 4 Chicago, United States 2,746,388 95 1,992 22 1,732 6.16 5 San Francisco, United States 873,965 95 1,915 4 792 3.58 6 Toronto, Canada 2,731,571 59 615 14 631 3.52 7 Paris, France 2,175,601 54 3,105 2 771 3.48 8 Atlanta, United States 498,715 92 1,405 6 531 3.32 9 Austin, United States 961,855 115 998 3 384 2.95 10 Berlin, Germany 3,664,088 46 2,254 3 468 2.89

Taking the crown for the best city for live music is London, United Kingdom

London has the highest number of upcoming concerts (5,088) and the second highest number of music venues (207). Over 2,500 major artists call the city home, including legendary artists such as Elton John, Queen, David Bowie and Adele.