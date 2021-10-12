New Drone can lift 200 kg and flies 40 km

Do you have more details to add to this press release?

Volocopter’s electric heavy-lift drone VoloDrone conducted its first public flight today at ITS World Congress 2021. Together with the international logistics leader DB Schenker, Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), demonstrated VoloDrone’s seamless integration into the logistics supply chain with an end-to-end cargo transport demonstration. The partners showed their significant progress together since DB Schenker became a strategic investor of Volocopter in early 2020.

The VoloDrones are equipped to carry a payload of up to 200 kg. This makes them suitable for a wide range of heavy-duty operations and quite frankly also pretty cool.

Far-reaching

The VoloDrones are going the distance. With a range of up to 40 kilometers, they can operate within a large radius from their point of take-off. Combined with the immense payload this opens up great possibilities.

Fully electric

Just like our VoloCity air taxis, the VoloDrone operates 100% electrically powered and flies free of emission. Clean and quiet ­– it is the perfect means of transport.