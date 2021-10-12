Ethiopian Airlines: Fly to Enugu, Nigeria now

Ethiopian Airlines resumes weekly scheduled passenger services to Enugu, Nigeria from October 9, 2021.

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest pan-African airline, has resumed weekly passenger services to Enugu, Nigeria from 09 October 2021. The flights are operated on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Ethiopian is one of the oldest carriers flying to Nigeria and has been serving the country since 1960, strengthening trade, cultural and tourism ties between Nigeria and the rest of the world.

Passengers from Enugu will have direct flight connections to many destinations in Africa, Middle East, Asia, South America and Europe with the vast Ethiopian Airlines network and modern fleet.

Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines said “Nigeria has always

been and continues to be one of our important destinations in West Africa. We are continually improving our products and services to meet our customers’ expectations and the resumption of services to Enugu is key to reach our customers in different parts of Nigeria. We thank the people and the government of Nigeria for their continued support in restarting our service to Enugu.”

Passengers from our four gateways in Nigeria – Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Enugu – now have the opportunity to fly to more than 130 Ethiopian global destinations in five continents. Ethiopian became the first international carrier to fly to Enugu when it commenced flight in 2013. The service to Enugu was suspended for two years as the airport was undergoing renovation.