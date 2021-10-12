24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
African Tourism Board Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Ethiopia Breaking News News Nigeria Breaking News People Rebuilding Responsible Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Ethiopian Airlines: Fly to Enugu, Nigeria now

54 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Ethiopian Airlines: Fly to Enugu, Nigeria now
Ethiopian Airlines: Fly to Enugu, Nigeria now
Written by Harry Johnson

Passengers from Ethiopian Airlines’ four gateways in Nigeria – Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Enugu – now have the opportunity to fly to more than 130 Ethiopian global destinations in five continents.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Ethiopian Airlines resumes weekly scheduled passenger services to Enugu, Nigeria from October 9, 2021.
  • Passengers from Enugu will have direct flight connections to many destinations around the world.
  • Nigeria has always been and continues to be one of Ethiopian’s important destinations in West Africa.

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest pan-African airline, has resumed weekly passenger services to Enugu, Nigeria from 09 October 2021. The flights are operated on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Ethiopian is one of the oldest carriers flying to Nigeria and has been serving the country since 1960, strengthening trade, cultural and tourism ties between Nigeria and the rest of the world.

Passengers from Enugu will have direct flight connections to many destinations in Africa, Middle East, Asia, South America and Europe with the vast Ethiopian Airlines network and modern fleet.

Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines said “Nigeria has always
been and continues to be one of our important destinations in West Africa. We are continually improving our products and services to meet our customers’ expectations and the resumption of services to Enugu is key to reach our customers in different parts of Nigeria. We thank the people and the government of Nigeria for their continued support in restarting our service to Enugu.”

Passengers from our four gateways in Nigeria – Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Enugu – now have the opportunity to fly to more than 130 Ethiopian global destinations in five continents. Ethiopian became the first international carrier to fly to Enugu when it commenced flight in 2013. The service to Enugu was suspended for two years as the airport was undergoing renovation.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment