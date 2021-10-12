Disney Cruise Line: The Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico cruises return

A variety of Disney Cruise Line’s itineraries will set sail coast-to-coast from U.S. home ports.

Departing from Port Canaveral, the Disney Wish will sail into 2023 with three- and four-night voyages to Nassau, Bahamas and Castaway Cay.

Disney Magic will sail from Galveston, Texas, on a variety of four-, five-, six- and seven-night itineraries to the Bahamas and Western Caribbean.

In early 2023, Disney Cruise Line will return to top tropical destinations in the Bahamas – including Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay – as well as the Caribbean and the Mexican Riviera, delighting guests of all ages with one-of-a-kind vacations at sea.

A variety of enchanting itineraries will set sail coast-to-coast from U.S. home ports including Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida; New Orleans; Galveston, Texas; and San Diego.

Disney Cruise Line announced an array of departures from the Sunshine State in early 2023, visiting tropical destinations throughout the Bahamas and Caribbean. Two ships will sail from Port Canaveral near Orlando, Florida, and a third ship will depart from Miami. Every cruise from Florida includes a visit to Disney’s private island oasis, Castaway Cay.

Departing from Port Canaveral, the Disney Wish will sail into 2023 with three- and four-night voyages to Nassau, Bahamas and Castaway Cay.

Also from Port Canaveral, the Disney Fantasy will begin the year with seven-night sailings to several favorite destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Plus, one unique eight-night sailing includes two days in beautiful Bermuda, where guests can sunbathe on the island’s pristine pink sand beaches, enjoy exhilarating water sports or explore the island’s spectacular underground Crystal Caves.

From Miami, the Disney Dream will embark on an assortment of four- and five-night cruises to locales including Grand Cayman, Nassau, Castaway Cay and Cozumel, Mexico. Even more private island enjoyment is on deck with one special five-night cruise that includes two stops at Castaway Cay.