2022 travel hacks: Best time to book flights and hotels

The ideal day of the week to book a flight is Sunday, not Friday.

While domestic accommodation rates dropped in 2020, prices gradually increased over the past year.

As travelers continue to plan road trips, industry indicates the best day to book a car rental is on Thursday for domestic trips.

New report revealing this year’s travel hacks, including the best time to book airfare, when to travel and other tips to help travelers navigate booking a vacation in 2022, was released today.

After 18 months international travelers are beginning to re-emerge, ready to explore the world and the life-changing experiences travel can bring once again. According to the report, one in four travelers seeking savings tips and 45 percent indicating they are willing to be flexible with their travel plans to save money.

Airfare booking hacks for 2022

Based on data from ARC, average ticket prices (ATPs) in early 2021 were still higher than previous years; however, come April there was a decrease. ATPs for both international and domestic flights have since steadily increased but are still on average around 25 per cent lower compared to 2019.

Optimal Booking Window

Domestic flight prices usually start to increase 35 days before departure, while prices for international flights start to increase 28 days before. The sweet spot to book a domestic flight is between 28 – 49 days in advance, while international flights should be booked three to four months in advance for the lowest prices.

Ideal day of the week to book

The ideal day to book a flight is Sunday, not Friday. For domestic flights this can save travelers around 15 percent and for international flights the savings are almost 10 percent.

Ideal day of the week to travel

The ideal day to start a domestic trip is Friday not Monday, where travelers can save around 25 percent.

For international flights, start the trip on a Saturday, not on a Tuesday to save almost 10 percent.

Best month to travel

Travelers planning their 2022 trips can also unlock huge savings by being flexible and choosing the right month to travel:

The ideal month to depart is January versus December. For domestic flights this can save travelers around 15 percent and almost 30 percent for international departures.