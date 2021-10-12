24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
South African Airways: Flights from Johannesburg to Mauritius now

10 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
South African Airways: Fly from Johannesburg to Mauritius now
Written by Harry Johnson

SAA is now approaching its first full month of operations with local flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town and regionally to Accra, Kinshasa, Harare and Lusaka. Daily Maputo service begins in December 2021

  • Mauritius has strong ties with South Africa and is both a popular tourism and business destination.
  • SAA route strategy is constantly being monitored and evaluated in line with the carrier’s post-business rescue strategy of sustainability and profitability.
  • SAA is delighted to be resuming services to Mauritius, which in the past has been both popular and profitable.

South African Airways (SAA) continues to rebuild its network with the resumption of service to Mauritius from November 21st, 2021. Flights will initially operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays, departing Johannesburg OR Tambo International (ORTIA) at 09:45am with return flights departing Mauritius at 04:35pm.

South African Airways Interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo says, “Part of our growth strategy is to identify routes where there is demand and which can be profitable to the carrier. The resumption of services to Mauritius meets both those criteria. Furthermore, the country has strong ties with South Africa and is both a popular tourism and business destination. We are confident that the ticket up-take will be strong, particularly as the summer season approaches.”

SAA is now approaching its first full month of operations with local flights from Johannesburg to Cape Town and regionally to Accra, Kinshasa, Harare and Lusaka. Daily Maputo service begins in December 2021.

Kgokolo says the route strategy is constantly being monitored and evaluated in line with the carrier’s post-business rescue strategy of sustainability and profitability.

“This is a sensible practice that is adopted by airlines the world over given the tough operating climate the industry finds itself in. Depending on the take up to current destinations and where there is future demand, we will add and subtract routes.”

Kgokolo says SAA is delighted to be resuming services to Mauritius, which in the past has been both popular and profitable.

The flying time to and from the country is around four hours.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

