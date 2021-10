A strong 6.3 Earthquake just attacked the Greek Holiday Island Crete

Another 6.2 Earthqyake was measured on Kapathos, a neighbor island for Crete

The quakes were measured 1.2 miles dep

A double hit of strong earthquakes were measured at 12.24 pm on Monday during lunch time in the Mediterranean Sea.

It’s not yet known if this quake injured people during a busy lunchtime, or if any buildings were destroyed.

A third earthquake was also reported minutes ago.