IATO Annual Convention Now Set for December at The Leela Gandhinagar

12 mins ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India
3 min read
IATO Annual Convention to be held at The Leela Gandhinagar
Written by Anil Mathur - eTN India

The much anticipated 36th IATO Annual Convention will be held in Gandhinagar Gujarat from December 16-19, 2021, with the venue of the convention at The Leela Gandhinagar, announced Mr. Rajiv Mehra, President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), in a statement issued by him today, October 11, 2021.

  1. This Annual Convention is finally taking place after having been postponed due to COVID-19.
  2. Holding the event in December, the organizers believe it gives stakeholders enough time to complete the two-dose vaccination process before the convention.
  3. Standard operating procedures and norms in respect to COVID will be strictly followed.

While announcing the decision of the Executive Committee, Mr. Rajiv Mehra said, “We planned to have our convention in Gujarat in September 2020 but had to postpone the same due to COVID-19.

“Since the situation is improving now day by day and vaccinations are in full swing, we believe December would be the appropriate time to have our convention. This will give time to the stakeholders to get their second dose, who have not taken it so far, and be ready to attend the convention. All SOPs and norms would be strictly followed, and all delegates who will attend the convention will have to submit [a] copy of [a] full vaccination certificate, and based on that, their convention registration will be accepted.

“We are coming back to Gujarat after a gap of 10 years, and it will be an excellent opportunity for our members to see the improved and developed infrastructure in Gujarat.”

Rajiv Mehra, President, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO)

Mr. Mehra mentioned: “The stupendous success of the pervious convention has raised the expectations of the members and sponsors. More than 900 delegates are expected for [the] 3-day event, and the IATO convention is eagerly awaited by all.” 

He also mentioned that the industry is going through a very bad time and its main focus would be to have deliberations as to how it can revive tourism and bring it back to pre-COVID levels.

Various Post Convention Tours will be organized, which will be of great interest for IATO members. Concurrently with the convention, there will be Travel Mart, which will be an opportunity for the exhibitors to showcase an exciting and diverse range of destinations, conferences, and incentive venues especially by the state governments.

#rebuildingtravel

