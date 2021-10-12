New Continental Tourism Awards Presented by African Tourism Board

Under the ATB conviction, delegates from outside East Africa participated in the Expo. Among them were representatives from Ethiopia, Botswana, Nigeria, Ghana, and Qatar. The continental tourism institution presented awards to key personalities in Africa who stand behind tourism development and success. The ATB Continental Awards were presented to personalities from all geographical zones of Africa.

The first recipient of ATB’s Continental Tourism Awards 2021 was the President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, in recognition for her tireless commitment and contribution to develop then promote Tanzania tourism.

The presentation of these African Tourism Board (ATB) awards took place on Saturday during the official opening of the First East African Regional Tourism Expo (EARTE) taking place in Northern Tanzania’s tourist city of Arusha.

The President had guided in compiling the Royal Tour documentary featuring Tanzania tourist attractions, among other initiatives the President had taken to enhance tourism development in Tanzania and Africa.

The African Tourism Board is mandated to promote and facilitate tourism growth and development across the continent.

Presenting its prestigious award to the Tanzanian Head of State, ATB Chairman Mr. Cuthbert Ncube, said the Tanzanian leader had ensured that the tourism industry rebounded amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tanzanian Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr. Damas Ndumbaro, received the award on behalf of the President.

Other respected recipients of the African Tourism Board’s Continental Awards 2021 were the Sierra Leone Minister of Tourism and Culture, Dr. Memunatu Pratt, who was among the key personalities attending the EARTE from outside the East African Community (EAC) bloc.

After receiving the award, Dr. Pratt said that she was excited to participate in EARTE and was happy to see more such regional tourism exhibitions in Africa. She will send ideas to West African states to establish a similar tourism exhibition.

Other top recipients of the ATB awards were the Tanzanian Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr. Damas Ndumbaro; Mr. Najib Balala, the Kenyan Minister for Tourism; Mr. Moses Vilakati, Minister for Tourism of the Kingdom of Eswatini; and the Botswana Minister for Tourism, Philda Kereng.

The annual EAC Regional Tourism Expo kicked off on Saturday, October 9, running until today, October 11. Participants are being given the chance to visit key tourist attractions in Tanzania through October 16, including popular wildlife attractions.

The regional Tourism Expo, the first of its kind, held in the East African region, is aimed at promoting tourism attractions available in the EAC member countries of Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan.