24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Caribbean Government News Hospitality Industry Jamaica Breaking News Meeting Industry News Meetings News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News UAE Breaking News

Jamaica “Makes it Move” with New Innovations at World Expo 2020

6 hours ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Jamaica at World Expo
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Jamaica Tourism is set to showcase its newest products and innovations at the World Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The theme of the Jamaica Pavilion at the World Expo 2020 is: “Jamaica Makes it Move,” implying that whether it is the music or the food or sports, Jamaica moves and connects the world.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. Participants at World Expo will get a taste of Jamaica at their cool pavilion.
  2. The pavilion reflects the culture of Jamaica and the initiative to transform and introduce the island as a logistics hub connecting the Americas to the rest of the world.
  3. At the pavilion which has 7 zones, visitors will be able to experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of Jamaica.

The Jamaica Pavilion has already been named as one of the “coolest” at World Expo 2020 Dubai.

“It was important to have Jamaica represented at this global expo to showcase once again the island’s rich culture and beautiful natural resources. Participants at World Expo will get a taste of the destination and understand why we are the ‘Heartbeat of the World,’” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism for Jamaica. 

Donovan White, Director of Tourism for Jamaica

The uniqueness of the pavilion reflects the culture of Jamaica and the initiative to transform and introduce the island as a logistics hub connecting the Americas to the rest of the world. The pavilion has 7 zones, which will enable visitors to experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of Jamaica; how Jamaica moves the world; and serve as a logistical connection.     

The Pavilion has a live music studio which spotlights some of the most iconic Jamaican musicians, artists and producers; where people can listen to Jamaican music, create their own playlist, and catch a vibe of the vibrant island while savoring the authentic and traditional dishes from some of the top Jamaican Chefs using special blends of herbs and spices. Another unique highlight is a Navigation App to access the virtual tour and explore Jamaica as a tourist destination.

The Dubai expo which was earlier scheduled to take place last year will now take place from October 1, 2021, and will go on until March 31, 2022. The event was postponed because of the outbreak of COVID-19 across the world. Expo 2020 is the first to be held in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia and it is geared at facilitating a global dialogue, bringing to life the main theme of “Connecting minds, creating the future.” The World Expo is expected to attract 25 million visits over the 6-month period.

#LetsGoJamaica  #JamaicaMakeItMove

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment