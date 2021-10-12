Jamaica “Makes it Move” with New Innovations at World Expo 2020

Participants at World Expo will get a taste of Jamaica at their cool pavilion. The pavilion reflects the culture of Jamaica and the initiative to transform and introduce the island as a logistics hub connecting the Americas to the rest of the world. At the pavilion which has 7 zones, visitors will be able to experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of Jamaica.

The Jamaica Pavilion has already been named as one of the “coolest” at World Expo 2020 Dubai.

“It was important to have Jamaica represented at this global expo to showcase once again the island’s rich culture and beautiful natural resources. Participants at World Expo will get a taste of the destination and understand why we are the ‘Heartbeat of the World,’” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism for Jamaica.

Donovan White, Director of Tourism for Jamaica

The uniqueness of the pavilion reflects the culture of Jamaica and the initiative to transform and introduce the island as a logistics hub connecting the Americas to the rest of the world. The pavilion has 7 zones, which will enable visitors to experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of Jamaica; how Jamaica moves the world; and serve as a logistical connection.

The Pavilion has a live music studio which spotlights some of the most iconic Jamaican musicians, artists and producers; where people can listen to Jamaican music, create their own playlist, and catch a vibe of the vibrant island while savoring the authentic and traditional dishes from some of the top Jamaican Chefs using special blends of herbs and spices. Another unique highlight is a Navigation App to access the virtual tour and explore Jamaica as a tourist destination.

The Dubai expo which was earlier scheduled to take place last year will now take place from October 1, 2021, and will go on until March 31, 2022. The event was postponed because of the outbreak of COVID-19 across the world. Expo 2020 is the first to be held in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia and it is geared at facilitating a global dialogue, bringing to life the main theme of “Connecting minds, creating the future.” The World Expo is expected to attract 25 million visits over the 6-month period.

#LetsGoJamaica #JamaicaMakeItMove