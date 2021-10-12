24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
British Airways: No more ladies and gentlemen

53 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

The change in British Airways’ policy has been made to avoid discriminating against the passengers who do not fall under either of the two categories, such as children, as well as “to respect new social norms.”

  • British Airways instructs its pilots to no longer address airline passengers as ‘ladies and gentlemen’.
  • The change in British Airways policy has been touted as a nod to ‘inclusion and diversity’.
  • It is not yet clear how will the British Airways passengers be greeted instead of traditional ‘ladies and gentlemen’.

British Airways has become the latest airline to fall victim to woke political correctness and replaced its traditional century-old greeting with a ‘gender-neutral’ gibberish alternative.

The UK flag carrier has instructed its pilots to no longer address passengers as “ladies and gentlemen”, keeping the greetings gender-neutral instead.

The policy change has been touted as a nod to “inclusion and diversity.”

The change in policy has been made to avoid discriminating against the passengers who do not fall under either of the two categories, such as children, as well as “to respect new social norms.”

The British Airways spokesperson has appeared to confirm the move towards “woke speak,” noting the company’s commitment to “inclusion and diversity.” 

“We’re committed to ensuring that all our customers feel welcome when traveling with us,” the airline spokesperson said.

The announcement did not go down well with UK conservative-leaning commentators. Some went as far as to declare the carrier’s decision to dump the phrase, long seen as a standard and polite form of address, an “attack” on the British national character.

While passengers boarding a British Airways flight will no longer hear “ladies and gentlemen,” it’s unclear how the air travelers will be addressed going forward, but the airline has traditionally “encouraged its pilots to bring their own personalities into onboard announcements.” 

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

