British Airways: No more ladies and gentlemen

British Airways has become the latest airline to fall victim to woke political correctness and replaced its traditional century-old greeting with a ‘gender-neutral’ gibberish alternative.

The UK flag carrier has instructed its pilots to no longer address passengers as “ladies and gentlemen”, keeping the greetings gender-neutral instead.

The policy change has been touted as a nod to “inclusion and diversity.”

The change in policy has been made to avoid discriminating against the passengers who do not fall under either of the two categories, such as children, as well as “to respect new social norms.”

The British Airways spokesperson has appeared to confirm the move towards “woke speak,” noting the company’s commitment to “inclusion and diversity.”

“We’re committed to ensuring that all our customers feel welcome when traveling with us,” the airline spokesperson said.

The announcement did not go down well with UK conservative-leaning commentators. Some went as far as to declare the carrier’s decision to dump the phrase, long seen as a standard and polite form of address, an “attack” on the British national character.

While passengers boarding a British Airways flight will no longer hear “ladies and gentlemen,” it’s unclear how the air travelers will be addressed going forward, but the airline has traditionally “encouraged its pilots to bring their own personalities into onboard announcements.”