Sydney ends its COVID-19 lockdown

Sydney, Australia eases restrictions after hitting a 70 percent of eligible population vaccination target.

New South Wales has relaxed a number of restrictions for the fully vaccinated residents.

Fully vaccinated people can gather in groups of 10 indoors, or groups of 30 outdoors, while groups of 100 allowed to attend weddings and funerals.

After hitting a targeted 70% of the eligible population being fully vaccinated, Australia’s largest city, Sydney, has ended its almost four-month COVID-19 lockdown today.

New NSW premier Dominic Perrottet

The state of New South Wales and its capital city if Sydney, have relaxed a number of restrictions for only the fully vaccinated, including allowing visits to other households and access to restaurants, retail stores, cinemas and gyms that open with strict density caps in place.

“I say to everyone today, New South Wales, you have earned it,” the state’s Premier Dominic Perrottet declared.

Under the relaxed restrictions, fully vaccinated people can gather in groups of 10 in homes or 30 outdoors, while groups of 100 can attend weddings and funerals. Those in the Greater Sydney area will also be able to travel beyond their local council boundary or 5 kilometers from their homes for the first time since August.

More curbs will be relaxed in late October, once the state reaches 80% of the population aged 16 and over being fully vaccinated. However, the unvaccinated will have to wait until December 1 to enjoy any of the new freedoms.

“The community has done a fantastic job to reach the 70 percent double dose target, but we must keep going. We want to get to as close to 100 percent double vaccination as possible to keep everyone safe,” New South Wales’ Health Minister Brad Hazzard said in a statement.

The move makes New South Wales the first Australian state to exit lockdown without eliminating community transmission of the virus, after an outbreak of the Delta variant in June dashed hopes of continuing the successful elimination strategy Australia has pursued for most of the pandemic since early 2020.