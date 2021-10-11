24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Aviation Breaking Travel News News Tourism Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

Small Plane Crashes into the Homes of Neighborhood: 2 Dead

31 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Fatal Plane Crash
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

A small plane crashed in Santee, a suburban city in San Diego County, California, this afternoon, Monday, October 11, 2021. At least 2 are known dead.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. A Cessna 340A crashed into 2 houses in a suburban neighborhood killing both people onboard.
  2. First responders are trying to assure no one was killed in the homes that were crashed into. Two residents were taken to the hospital after escaping one of the homes.
  3. A temporary evacuation point has been set up by the Red Cross.

The plane crashed into 2 homes at the corner of Jeremy and Greencastle streets around 12:15 p.m. The aircraft was a Cessna 340A and its flight plan was from Yuma, Arizona, to Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa, according to a County of San Diego spokesperson.

Authorities said they did not yet know how many people were on the plane, but that they believed the injuries were “non-survivable.” First responders are working to confirm that those inside the impacted homes were able to get out safely.

In a video by SkyFOX, fire engines can be seen dousing the 2 homes that were demolished in the crash. Heartland Fire & Rescue said a third home was damaged, and hazardous materials crews were headed to the area. It appeared a box truck was also hit.

A man at the scene told FOX 5 that he got a call from a neighbor saying his mom and dad were rushed to the hospital. “Don’t know the extent of their injuries. I do know from talking to some of the neighbors that it was more bumps and bruises. I think they were lucky they were in the back of the house when it happened because it came in the front. Michael, the neighbor, pulled my mom out of the back window and my stepdad was in the backyard so they broke down the fence to get him out.”

Located just 2 blocks west of the crash is Santana High School, where all students are secure, as posted on Twitter. Students were being released to either go home or to lunch, depending on their Monday class schedules.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up by the American Red Cross at the Cameron Family YMCA at 10123 Riverwalk Drive in Santee.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment