Small Plane Crashes into the Homes of Neighborhood: 2 Dead

A Cessna 340A crashed into 2 houses in a suburban neighborhood killing both people onboard. First responders are trying to assure no one was killed in the homes that were crashed into. Two residents were taken to the hospital after escaping one of the homes. A temporary evacuation point has been set up by the Red Cross.

The plane crashed into 2 homes at the corner of Jeremy and Greencastle streets around 12:15 p.m. The aircraft was a Cessna 340A and its flight plan was from Yuma, Arizona, to Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa, according to a County of San Diego spokesperson.

Authorities said they did not yet know how many people were on the plane, but that they believed the injuries were “non-survivable.” First responders are working to confirm that those inside the impacted homes were able to get out safely.

In a video by SkyFOX, fire engines can be seen dousing the 2 homes that were demolished in the crash. Heartland Fire & Rescue said a third home was damaged, and hazardous materials crews were headed to the area. It appeared a box truck was also hit.

A man at the scene told FOX 5 that he got a call from a neighbor saying his mom and dad were rushed to the hospital. “Don’t know the extent of their injuries. I do know from talking to some of the neighbors that it was more bumps and bruises. I think they were lucky they were in the back of the house when it happened because it came in the front. Michael, the neighbor, pulled my mom out of the back window and my stepdad was in the backyard so they broke down the fence to get him out.”

Located just 2 blocks west of the crash is Santana High School, where all students are secure, as posted on Twitter. Students were being released to either go home or to lunch, depending on their Monday class schedules.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up by the American Red Cross at the Cameron Family YMCA at 10123 Riverwalk Drive in Santee.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.