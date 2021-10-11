British and American citizens told to avoid Kabul hotels

The Taliban is seeking international recognition and assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster.

The Taliban is struggling to contain the threat from ISIL’s Afghanistan chapter.

Dozens of people were killed at a mosque in an attack claimed by the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K).

The United States Department of State has warned all US citizens in Afghanistan to stay away from the hotels in the country’s capital city of Kabul. British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office issued the similar warning to all UK citizens currently in the country.

Kabul Serena Hotel

“US citizens who are at or near the Serena Hotel should leave immediately,” the US State Department said, citing “security threats” in the area.

“In light of the increased risks you are advised not to stay in hotels, particularly in Kabul,” Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

Since the Taliban takeover, many foreigners have left Afghanistan, but some journalists and aid workers remain in the capital.

The well-known Serena Hotel, a luxury hotel popular with business travelers and foreign guests, has twice been the target of terrorist attacks.

The Taliban, which seized power in Afghanistan in August, is seeking international recognition and assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster and ease the country’s economic crisis.

But, as the terrorist group transitions from an armed group to a governing power, it is struggling to contain the threat from ISIL’s Afghanistan chapter.

Over the weekend, senior Taliban and US delegations held their first face-to-face talks in the Qatari capital of Doha since the US withdrawal.

The talks “focused on security and terrorism concerns and safe passage for US citizens, other foreign nationals and our Afghan partners,” according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.

According to the State Department, the discussions were “candid and professional” and US officials reiterated that “the Taliban will be judged on its actions, not only its words”.

The Taliban said the US had agreed to send aid to Afghanistan, though the US said the issue had only been discussed, and that any assistance would go to the Afghan people and not the Taliban government.