The Bahamas is in a Good Position to Benefit From Investment and Multicultural Segment

1 hour ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
en English
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The Bamas may be the ideal country to invest in for African Hotel owners and investors.
Bahamas Prime Minister Chester Cooper explained why.

  • The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation recently participated in the 25th Annual International African American Hotel Ownership & Investment Summit & Trade Show (NABHOOD).
  • The National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers’ (NABHOOD) mission is to create wealth within diverse communities by increasing the number of minorities developing, managing, operating, and owning hotels, while expanding vendor opportunities and executive level jobs.
  • Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable I. Chester Cooper gave remarks along with other key leaders from top hotel brands in the Caribbean region. The Deputy Prime Minister expressed why investing in The Bahamas right now is optimal.

“In recent years, The Bahamas has benefitted from close to 3 billion dollars in foreign direct investment. Development projects have ranged from mega-resorts, marinas and attractions to boutique hotels. This ongoing development activity is a strong indicator of one thing — investor confidence,” said Cooper.

He added, “We project continued growth in visitor arrivals in the months ahead, based on positive hotel bookings. There has been a significant increase in airlift fueled by pent-up demand for travel. Currently, there are direct or one-stop flights to The Bahamas from every major region of the United States.”

The Deputy Prime Minister in his closing remarks encouraged all attendees to invest in The Bahamas. “The Bahamas has in place all the prime conditions conducive to propelling economic growth, in the short to medium and long term. I invite you to come to The Bahamas, invest and grow with us.”

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

