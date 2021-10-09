24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Toronto to Orlando flights on Swoop now

26 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

Inaugural flight from Toronto Pearson International Airport marks exciting milestone for Canada’s ultra-not expensive airline as it grows U.S. network.

  • Today’s inaugural kicked off the first of four new non-stop routes to Orlando Sanford International Airport for the ultra-low-cost airline.
  • The ultra-low-cost airline’s inaugural service took off from Toronto Pearson International Airport at 8:00 a.m. EST and safely arrived at 11:00 a.m. local time.
  • Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. 

Today, Swoop celebrated its first flight to Orlando Sanford International Airport. The ultra-low-cost airline’s inaugural service took off from Toronto Pearson International Airport at 8:00 a.m. EST and safely arrived at 11:00 a.m. local time.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our U.S. network with the launch of today’s inaugural flight to Orlando Sanford International Airport,” said Shane Workman, Head of Flight Operations, Swoop. “We know Canadians are eager to travel south to sunny Florida this winter and Orlando Sanford International Airport’s convenience, accessibility and proximity to nearby attractions make it the perfect gateway to the region.”

Today’s inaugural kicked off the first of four new non-stop routes to Orlando Sanford International Airport for the ultra-low-cost airline. In the coming months, Swoop‘s additional nonstop service to Orlando Sanford is set to begin from Hamilton, ON, Winnipeg, MB and Edmonton, AB.

Details of Swoop’s service to Orlando Sanford

RoutePlanned Start DatePeak Weekly Frequency
Toronto (YYZ) – Orlando Sanford (SFB)October 9, 20213x Weekly
Hamilton (YHM) – Orlando Sanford (SFB)November 1, 20212x Weekly
Edmonton (YEG) – Orlando Sanford (SFB)December 3, 20212x Weekly
Winnipeg (YWG) – Orlando Sanford (SFB)December 10, 20212x Weekly

Swoop is a Canadian ultra low-cost carrier owned by WestJet. It was officially announced on September 27, 2017, and began flights on June 20, 2018. The airline is based in Calgary and was named after WestJet’s desire to “swoop” into the Canadian market with a new business model.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

