Toronto to Orlando flights on Swoop now

Today, Swoop celebrated its first flight to Orlando Sanford International Airport. The ultra-low-cost airline’s inaugural service took off from Toronto Pearson International Airport at 8:00 a.m. EST and safely arrived at 11:00 a.m. local time.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our U.S. network with the launch of today’s inaugural flight to Orlando Sanford International Airport,” said Shane Workman, Head of Flight Operations, Swoop. “We know Canadians are eager to travel south to sunny Florida this winter and Orlando Sanford International Airport’s convenience, accessibility and proximity to nearby attractions make it the perfect gateway to the region.”

Today’s inaugural kicked off the first of four new non-stop routes to Orlando Sanford International Airport for the ultra-low-cost airline. In the coming months, Swoop‘s additional nonstop service to Orlando Sanford is set to begin from Hamilton, ON, Winnipeg, MB and Edmonton, AB.

Details of Swoop’s service to Orlando Sanford

Route Planned Start Date Peak Weekly Frequency Toronto (YYZ) – Orlando Sanford (SFB) October 9, 2021 3x Weekly Hamilton (YHM) – Orlando Sanford (SFB) November 1, 2021 2x Weekly Edmonton (YEG) – Orlando Sanford (SFB) December 3, 2021 2x Weekly Winnipeg (YWG) – Orlando Sanford (SFB) December 10, 2021 2x Weekly

Swoop is a Canadian ultra low-cost carrier owned by WestJet. It was officially announced on September 27, 2017, and began flights on June 20, 2018. The airline is based in Calgary and was named after WestJet’s desire to “swoop” into the Canadian market with a new business model.