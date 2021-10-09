Lebanon goes dark after the complete power outage

The power-supply situation had already been dire in Lebanon before the complete blackout.

The authorities will attempt to use the military’s oil reserves so the power plants can temporarily resume operations.

According to local official sources, the power outage in Lebanon may last for “several days”.

Lebanon is facing massive power outages after two of the country’s biggest power plants were forced to shut down today, due to acute fuel shortages.

According to Lebanese officials, nearly complete blackout in the crisis-hit country of almost six million is expected to continue for ‘few days’.

The affected Deir Ammar and Zahrani power stations had been providing 40% of Lebanon’s electricity, according to their operator, Electricité Du Liban.

“The Lebanese power network completely stopped working at noon today, and it is unlikely that it will work until next Monday, or for several days,” the official said.

Lebanese government authorities will attempt to use the military’s oil reserves so the power plants can temporarily resume operations, but warn that it wouldn’t happen anytime soon.

Two power plants ran out of fuel because the government lacked foreign currency to pay foreign energy suppliers. Ships carrying oil and gas had reportedly refused to dock in Lebanon until payments for their deliveries had been made in US dollars.

The Lebanese pound has sunk by 90% since 2019, amid the economic crisis, which has been further deepened by political deadlock. Rival factions haven’t been able to form a government in the 13 months since the deadly blast in the port of Beirut, only finding common ground after the approval of a new cabinet in September.

The power-supply situation had been dire in the country before the complete blackout, with residents able to get electricity for only two hours a day.

Some residents have been relying on private diesel generators to power their homes, but such equipment has been in short supply in the country.