UK Now Lifts Travel Advisory Preventing Non-Essential Travel to Jamaica

Based on the assessment of the current risks associated with COVID-19, the UK removed restrictions on travel to Jamaica. The UK market is crucial in Jamaica, so the country eagerly anticipates welcoming visitors from the UK once again. Jamaica’s Tourism Resilient Corridors have been very effective, and the country wants travellers to feel safe and confident when visiting.

The development comes after the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, issued an update earlier today, removing COVID-19-related restrictions based on the current assessment of risks associated with the pandemic.

In light of the announcement, TUI, the world’s largest tourism company, is expected to restart flights to the island this month, after suspending them in August due to the UK Government’s advice to residents against non-essential travel to the island due to the COVID-19 threat.

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett

In welcoming the news Minister Bartlett, noted that “it will provide a much-needed boost to the tourism sector and will undoubtedly benefit the economy.”

“Today’s announcement is a major development for Jamaica’s tourism industry. For us in Jamaica, the UK market is crucial, and so we eagerly anticipate once again welcoming visitors from the UK to our destination. The announcement will help to fuel arrivals from that market and help drive the recovery of our tourism sector and the Jamaican economy,” he said.

“TUI flights and tour services will also resume, which is a much-welcomed announcement for our stakeholders who depend heavily on this major global group, which is the largest carrier of UK tourists to Jamaica,” noted Bartlett.

“I want to reassure our visitors from the UK, that Jamaica is a very safe destination. Our Tourism Resilient Corridors have been very effective and have seen a very low infection rate. Our top priority was and still is instilling traveller confidence. We want our travellers to feel safe and confident in visiting us and to also have a memorable experience,” he added.

TUI is the world’s leading tourism group. The broad portfolio gathered under the Group’s umbrella consists of strong tour operators, some 1,600 travel agencies and leading online portals, five airlines with around 150 aircraft, approximately 400 hotels, about 15 cruise liners and many incoming agencies in all major holiday destinations across the globe. It covers the entire tourism value chain under one roof.

